Suspected theft ends in arrest in Home Depot parking lot

Deputies believed they interrupted a grand theft at a Canyon Country Home Depot Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:50 a.m., deputies received a call that a possible theft was occurring inside the Home Depot located on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road.

“It was a possible grand theft in progress,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “One suspect was inside the store.”

Deputies question people inside a vehicle believed to be associated with a suspected grand theft in Canyon Country. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to locate a vehicle they believed to be involved in the grand theft.

As multiple boxes and items were unloaded from the vehicle, deputies detained at least three people.

A handgun was reportedly removed from the vehicle, as well. Deputies had not yet released whether the firearm was real or an imitation gun.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said more information was not available as of the publication of this article.