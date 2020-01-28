The importance of video in your marketing strategy

You must already know that a picture is worth a thousand words. And in the days of social networking and audiovisual platforms, even more so. That is a trend that can be seen in relation to digital content, an area where, according to the US multinational CISCO, 57% of registered traffic corresponds to online video. In the coming years, that number is expected to increase by almost 70%.



But not only that. As they evolve and offer new tools to use, social networks like Facebook or Twitter are on their way to becoming the perfect resource for the distribution and dissemination of audiovisual material.



In fact, the classic video portal, YouTube, receives more than one billion unique visits every month. This has become the second most important search engine and, integrated into other platforms and virtual tools, doubles the possibility that your video will be shared thousands of times. This phenomenon has encouraged many parties to participate actively and creatively. In recent years, the number of explainer video companies has increased sharply.

Your video and marketing strategy



For you, who is an entrepreneur or marketing manager of a company and is looking for new ways to position and expand, there might not be a more appropriate scenario. Virtual content is now an unbeatable opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to get visibility. How?



Simple; adapt to what users consume. According to a recent survey by Flimp Media, around 80% of companies in the world use or have used video as a marketing tool. Of that percentage, 85% will be in the coming years to improve their audiovisual content, especially on social networks (69%) or on other websites to increase their sales (39%).



In this case, YouTube can also be your good friend. Flimp Media ensures that 65% of companies publish their marketing videos on this platform and 43% of them allow users to comment on the content.



Every day the number of users with devices such as smartphones or tablets is increasing, a format that no doubt supports access to audiovisual content rather than written. People want new experiences through networking, more direct and emotional links, and in that case, let’s face it, pictures lead. Or in other words: video is synonymous with interactivity.



So much more in terms of viral videos. Many companies, even the most skeptical, end up adopting audiovisual marketing strategies after seeing the extraordinary success that some advertising campaigns have. This is a matter of making innovative and interesting videos that generate emotions in users. If all three conditions are met, product popularity is guaranteed, in addition to visibility, recognition, and new options that emerge from there.



All this has forced companies to develop marketing plans that are increasingly oriented to the audiovisual format. Some have specialized departments in the production of this type of material. Others turn to professionals in this sector through consulting services. The goal, in any case, is the same: to increase company visibility and positioning options.