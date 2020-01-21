Two arrrested in connection with attempted murder investigation

A woman and a man were both arrested on Sunday on charges related to an attempted murder investigation.



Laura Maria Sabedra, 21, of Canyon Country and Guillermo Martinez, 20, of Newhall were both arrested Sunday and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Custody Assistant Daryl Everts.



Sabedra was booked on suspicion of murder in the first degree, while Martinez was arrested on charges of attempted murder.



No bail was listed for Sabedra, while Martinez was being held in lieu of $1 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest records.



Officials with the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said Tuesday the case was being handled by personnel at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Detectives at the SCV Sheriff’s Station were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this article.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

