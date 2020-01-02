Two-car collision on Jakes Way, one transport

A two-vehicle traffic collision near Jakes Way and Fahren Court in Canyon Country Thursday afternoon, resulted in one person taken to the hospital for injuries.

“One patient was transported at 3:56 p.m.,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received the call at 3:34 p.m. and confirmed that two vehicles were involved, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Squad were on the scene at 3:40 p.m.,” said Lim.

Originally, fire officials responded to a possible persons trapped, but upon arriving to the scene they determined no persons were trapped, according to Lim.