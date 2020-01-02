FILE

Two-car collision on Jakes Way, one transport

A two-vehicle traffic collision near Jakes Way and Fahren Court in Canyon Country Thursday afternoon, resulted in one person taken to the hospital for injuries. 

“One patient was transported at 3:56 p.m.,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received the call at 3:34 p.m. and confirmed that two vehicles were involved, according to  Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“Squad were on the scene at 3:40 p.m.,” said Lim. 

Originally, fire officials responded to a possible persons trapped, but upon arriving to the scene they determined no persons were trapped, according to Lim.

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

