Two transported from crash on Sierra Highway

A rollover collision on Sierra Highway, near Steele Street, Saturday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to the hospital for treatment, Los Angeles County Fire officials reported.

“(A) traffic collision with a rollover happened at 2:55 p.m.,” said fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. “We are still on the scene.”

An ambulance waits at the scene as California Highway Patrol Officers examine the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 12753 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and two individuals were transported, according to John, who declined to disclose his last name, a fire engineer with Fire Station 81. One vehicle was seen in a ditch beside the highway, according to witnesses on the scene.

California Highway Patrol was called to the scene at 2:53 p.m., according to CHP official Elizabeth Kravig.

“When our guys got there, nobody was trapped in the car,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters. “It was a basic life support service.”