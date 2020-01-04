Weekend wind advisory in effect for Santa Clarita

A wind advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, with wind and gust speeds expected to reach into the double digits.

In an advisory distributed by the National Weather Service on Saturday, officials said that north winds could reach up to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour being expected.

“Isolated gusts to 60 (mph) are possible in the hills,” said the NWS release. “Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The alert asked drivers to practice “extra caution” throughout the weekend and asked residents to secure any outdoor objects.

In terms of temperature and sky conditions, Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60 degree range. Sunday night is projected to be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and mid 40s.

Monday is expected to be clear, with daytime highs in the 50s to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s and mid 40s at night.