Alleged burglary, grand-theft auto suspect spotted on the street, arrested

A man wanted for suspected burglary and grand theft auto was spotted by deputies on the street and arrested.

Justin Furlong, 28, of Saugus, was connected to a break-in at a home on Feb. 1 in Canyon Country, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Furlong is believed to have gained access to a garage and stolen a Honda motorcycle and a number of miscellaneous items from a residence on the 18000 block of Sundowner Way.

“It sounds like the suspect and the victim were known to each other,” said Miller.

Furlong was identified by the victim through a photograph, said Miller, and deputies were asked to be on the lookout for anyone that matched his description.

Two weeks later on Feb. 15, Furlong was spotted on the 23000 block of Newhall Ranch Road by patrolling deputies.

“One of the deputies in the car immediately recognized him as a named suspect for burglary and grand theft auto,” said Miller.

Stopping and questioning him, deputies arrested Furlong on suspicion of burglary charges.

He was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Furlong was being held in lieu of $315,000 bail.