Anne Frank’s stepsister presents at COC

Chabad of SCV is hosting a presentation with Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s stepsister, at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning at 6 p.m. March 15.

Schloss, now 90 years old, will be discussing her life story before World War II, her friendship with Anne Frank, hiding from Nazi soldiers during the invasion of Holland and being a survivor of Auschwitz.

“We all read ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ we studied her life and watched movies about her,” said Rabbi Choni Marozov of Chabad of SCV. “But being able to hear the personal account from someone who grew up with her is very special.”

Schloss will also be displaying paintings by her brother, who died in Auschwitz as a teenager. The paintings were recovered from the attic Schloss and her family hid in during the invasion.

Her story parallels that of Anne Frank, said Marozov. “It will be a rare opportunity to get a glimpse into her life, and the life of Anne Frank.”

Tickets for the event went on sale last week and are approximately 50% sold, according to Marozov. “We’re expecting this to sell out quickly.”

Ticket prices range from $26 to $46, plus fees, for general seating. Student ticket prices are $20.

Signed copies of Schloss’ book “Eva’s Story” will be available for purchase at the event.

“This will be a great way for people to understand what happened during World War II,” said Marozov. “People can hear her personal account and see that this is something we can never let happen again.”

To purchase tickets, visit https://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/annefrank.html?fbclid=IwAR15gpOjwD4J2Ntb8P9X9MhhCRYOeb6rNDsCx3JyltyifkL1ayT3xZyPXQ8