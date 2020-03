Bobby Block / The Signal.

At around 9:30 p.m. a car crashed into a wall surrounding a home on the 22800 block of Market Street in Newhall Saturday night according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Robert Gonzales.

No injuries were reported according to Gonzales.

Damage done to the wall surrounding a home on the 22800 block of Newhall Ave.

