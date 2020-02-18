Castaic HS teacher given award in literacy leadership

A Castaic High School English teacher was recognized as a leader in literacy at the Literacy Lifts Conference by the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Sarah Avanessian received the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award and was presented as “a literacy warrior who has impacted the lives of students, families and colleagues for 17 years. In 2017, she was named L.A. County Teacher of the Year and one of Santa Clarita’s 50 most influential people,” according to a news release from the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“My goal is to always provide space for my students to escape the noise of a sometimes chaotic world through their books and through their pens,” Avanessian said in the news release. “As an instructional coach, I am also able to provide that space for teachers to reflect on their practice and improve their craft. I believe it is the most powerful professional development in education and was honored LACOE recognized my efforts.”

Avanessian also works as an English learning coordinator and leads professional development at Castaic High School. She works to bring language-focused programs to the Hart District for students learning English as a second language.