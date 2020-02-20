Castaic to discuss a single-family development

A public hearing to discuss a proposed development for the 30900 block of Stone Creek Road in Castaic is slated for March 2 at the Castaic Area Town Council Land Use Committee meeting.

“We (will be discussing) a one house project on 80 acres in Hasley Canyon,” said Jim D’Addario, Land Use Committee chair.

Once the development is presented to Land Use, the committee will provide a recommendation to the Castaic Area Town Council regarding whether the council should support or oppose the development, according to Bob Lewis, Castaic Area Town Council president.

“Because of the amount of dirt they will be moving, I believe they are going before the Land Use Committee to request (support for) a conditional use permit,” said Lewis.

The development would require 180,000 cubic yards of grading and 63,000 cubic yards of cutting, according to D’Addario.

The development is located in Region 3, off of Smith Canyon, and approximately 2 miles away from Hold Out Ranch, a ranch used for special events and film locations. The project is also a little over a mile south of Castaic High, in Hasley Canyon.

“The key issues with the development are hillside management, rural outdoor lighting and a possible Oak Tree permit,” said D’Addario.

The Castaic Land Use Committee reviews proposed development projects or land use alterations within the Castaic area and makes recommendations to Los Angeles County to ensure that all proposed projects and land use alterations fall within the area’s guidelines, according to the Castaic Area Town Council Land Use Committee website.

No additional information about the project is available at this time.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Castaic Union School District Offices at 7 p.m. March 2.

