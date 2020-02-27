City Council OKs team behind 2020 fireworks show

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.

Council members approved a contract with Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars North Inc. for $30,000 for the 2020 patriotic fireworks show held annually at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The contract covers for the initial term of one year and includes the option for renewals in 2021 and 2022, in an amount not to exceed $30,000 annually, according to the city agenda report.

Costs for the fireworks show fall under the city’s 2020-21 annual budget.

The July 4 show is a 22-minute electronically fired pyrotechnic display with an announcement barrage, aerial presentation and aerial grand finale that is choreographed to music. In 2019, hundreds gathered at the mall for a show comprised of 814 fireworks shells, 3,100 shots of multishot fireworks and a seven-person pyrotechnic team behind the show.