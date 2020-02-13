City launches campaign for proper recycling

In an effort to help educate residents on how to recycle appropriately, the city of Santa Clarita announced Thursday it is launching a recycling campaign.

The “interactive awareness campaign” aims to help people better understand which items should be recycled and how, as well as breaking down myths that “can have an adverse effect on the city’s green efforts,” according to a city news release.

“Some residents do what we call, wishful recycling,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in the release. “They will put that greasy pizza box or plastic bag in the recycling bin in hopes that it will be recycled. However, these items cannot be recycled — which creates extra work for waste haulers and decreases the quality of Santa Clarita’s recycling stream.”

Through the campaign, dubbed the “Recycle Hero” campaign, the city is encouraging residents to participate and help Santa Clarita reach the statewide goal of recycling 75% of all waste generated citywide.

Participants can share their efforts via social media, the city said, by using the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC for a chance to be featured as a “Recycle Hero” in a city advertisement, social media post or cover of its Season Magazine.

Tips for recycling right include:

Rescue empty plastic and glass bottles from landfills by recycling them.

Release your recyclable items from the evils of restrictive plastic bags. Keep them loose and out of bags in your curbside recycling container.

Don’t get tangled — avoid placing hoses, extension cords and wires in the recycle bin.

Take a “when in doubt, leave it out” approach if you are unsure which items belong in the bin.

For more information about the city’s recycling programs and resources, visit greensantaclarita.com or contact Laura Jardine at 661-255-4376 or [email protected]