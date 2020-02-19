Community: Education in brief

Joseph Valle named to dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University

EMMITSBURG, Maryland — Joseph Valle of Valencia has earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs.

Local residents named to president’s list at Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Washington — Santa Clarita resident Robert John Meehan has earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

Ashton Hoffman of Valencia earns degree at George Fox University

NEWBERG, Oregon — Ashton Hoffman of Valencia was among more than 200 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its Dec. 14, 2019, midyear commencement ceremony. Hoffman earned a bachelor of arts in English and bachelor of science in psychology.



All told, 151 students received bachelor’s degrees after completing study in one of George Fox’s 46 undergraduate bachelor’s degree majors or its adult degree programs. Another 71 received a master’s degree or a doctorate after completing study in one of the university’s graduate programs or in its seminary. The university hosts its primary commencement event in the spring.



More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.

