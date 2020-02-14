CUSD approves preschool rate increase

The Castaic Union School District board members voted to approve a tuition increase for early childhood education programs Thursday evening.

A 3% increase will be added to the 2020-21 school year, and each year following for the next three years.

“We don’t want an increase to impact the community so harshly, so in order to keep up with the minimum wage increase and added instructional time, we’re going to do a gradual increase of 3% each year,” said Jacky Vasquez, supervisor of preschool programs.

Tuition rates will vary depending on the amount of hours per day and days per week. The preschool programs offer half and full days, either two, three or five times per week.

Prices also vary depending on whether siblings are attending early childhood education programs simultaneously.

The 2020-21 tuition rate for half days will range from $189 to $413 per month, and full days will range from $378 to $826 per month, up from the current half-day price ranges of $175 to $382, according to the district’s website.

Half-day programs will add a half hour, totaling to three and a half hours per day, according to Vasquez, which she said is another contributing factor of the tuition increase.

The registration fee will also increase from $75 to $80. Parents will also have the option to pay an annual rate instead of a monthly rate.

“With the current structure, a lead teacher will be making the same amount as instructional aides,” said Linette Hodson, chief business official for the district. “(This) program in particular is impacted significantly with the increases.”