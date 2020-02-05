Deputies investigate stabbing near Valencia shopping center

Deputies are investigating a potential assault with a deadly weapon at a shopping center in Valencia on Wednesday.

“The call for service was for a 245, an assault with a deadly weapon,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The call stated the victim was stabbed.”

The unnamed victim reportedly was able to reach the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room, where medical staff there then phoned the Sheriff’s Station.

“We’re still investigating to see where the crime scene was,” Marquez said.

The call was first reported at 5:08 p.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.