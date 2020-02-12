Deputies report suspect allegedly found with heroin, stolen merchandise

Deputies reported finding a trove of stolen merchandise and heroin Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a retail store on the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway around 8:25 p.m., according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Loss-prevention personnel had (a) suspect detained,” said Miller. “The suspect allegedly took merchandise (clothing, DVDs) and bypassed the registers without making an attempt to pay for the items.”

The suspect, Cassandra Duenas, 36, of Santa Ana, was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of commercial burglary and narcotics charges, Miller said.

“Deputies also found the suspect to be in possession of heroin,” Miller said.

Duenas also is believed to have had a no-bail warrant for larceny out of Orange County.