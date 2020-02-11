Deputies reportedly find paraphernalia, blank checks during warrant arrests

After finding two suspects reportedly unconscious in their vehicle, deputies say they went on to find blank checks and narcotics in their vehicle Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a strip mall parking lot on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country due to a report of a “suspicious person in a vehicle” call, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male adult and a female adult in a Honda Civic,” said Miller via email on Monday. “The couple were unconscious, but breathing. Deputies saw narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view.”

Miller’s email said the woman is suspected of having three warrants in the system, totaling $95,000.

Miller did not identify the woman via email and could not be reached by phone to verify the woman’s identity.

“Two of the warrants were narcotics-related and one was for theft,” said Miller’s email. “Blank checks were found in the vehicle that were not (under) either of the suspects’ names.

The man, Saugus resident Louis Rogers, 24, was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors — one for possession of blank checks and the other for possession of paraphernalia.

The woman was arrested on the warrants.