Deputies respond to possible grand theft at Ulta Beauty

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a possible grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, and were searching for a silver Nissan Pathfinder. There were reportedly four suspects inside the vehicle.

Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed that the commercial burglary had occurred and that deputies gave chase to the vehicle.

The fleeing vehicle drove onto the freeway heading north on Interstate 5, with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and California Highway Patrol cooperating with one another.

CHP officials then took over the chase and pursued the vehicle on the freeway, with the suspects’ vehicle eventually reaching over 100 mph.

This is the second report of a grand theft at this location this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.