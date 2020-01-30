Deputies investigating theft at Ulta Beauty

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an alleged grand theft at Ulta Beauty in Valencia Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies received a call of a possible grand theft of stolen merchandise on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at Ulta Beauty, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The call indicated approximately $3,600 in perfume was taken,” said Lasko.

Deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station investigate reports that thieves may have stolen over $1,000 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty in Valencia Wednesday night. January 29, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Deputies on scene took witness statements from employees and customers in the store after the incident.

According to Lasko, the investigation remains ongoing.

Signal Multimedia Journalist Bobby Block contributed to the report.