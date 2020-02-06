Deputies find missing woman on Santa Clarita-bound train

A missing woman was found after she was last seen possibly heading onto a train in Acton bound for Santa Clarita Thursday.

“They did find her and she is no longer missing,” said Lt. Joshua Bardon of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was found at the Newhall train station shortly after it arrived.

She had to be looked at for medical treatment, according to Bardon.

The woman is not believed to be the victim of a crime, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Bureau Public Information Officer Ramon Montenegro, but deputies reported they were scouring a train for her.

Montenegro declined to give a description of the woman, or why they were searching for her, but said that the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station had requested the Transit Bureau’s assistance, believing she may have boarded a Metrolink train heading for Santa Clarita.

“(Palmdale Station) has information that she boarded the train, and we’re just trying to find out if she boarded,” said Montenegro at approximately 3:15 p.m..