Detectives seek public’s help in shooting investigation

Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country two weeks ago.

Investigators are hoping to gain more information regarding the events and details around an alleged car-to-car shooting on the 26900 block of Sierra Highway on Feb. 12.

“The victim stated that he was shot at multiple times while in the parking lot,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on the night of the incident. “There were no injuries.”

A vehicle in the parking lot appeared to have been struck and damaged by gunfire, according to Lasko.

“Evidence of a shooting was located, but limited information regarding the incident has been obtained thus far,” according to a Nixle press release sent out Wednesday afternoon. “Anyone who was in the area and possibly witnessed unusual driving by any vehicles during the listed time is encouraged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Bureau at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146.”