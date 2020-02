Firefighters responded to a four-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus on Monday afternoon.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road and Alamogordo Road, according to fire spokesman Art Marrujo.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were en route to the area.

There were no reports of injuries, said Marrujo.