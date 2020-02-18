Former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain arrested for stalking

A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested Friday, a week after he is believed to have been involved in an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase through Santa Clarita.

Robert Goldman, 64, whose city of residence was listed as Valley Village in the Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, was arrested on felonious charges, along with having several outstanding charges.

The Los Angeles County Department of Personnel Services Section Division declined to comment, citing that they would neither confirm nor deny past or present employment of individuals. The Fire Department’s Employee Relations department was not immediately available to comment.

The alleged incident Goldman is suspected to have been involved in began Feb. 7 in Palmdale.

“We had a report of a kidnapping. We tried to stop him and he decided to flee,” said Lt. Joshua Borbon of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. “And we pursued.”

The chase headed down Highway 14 from Palmdale and through the Santa Clarita Valley, with Goldman reportedly hitting speeds of over 100 mph.

Goldman’s listed charge on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs state that he was arrested for stalking.

He was being held in lieu of $1,105,000 bail.

A case filed in 2019 against Goldman led to him pleading no contest to a single charge of malicious mischief, according to online court records.

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office referred inquiries to the investigating agency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. A representative was not able to immediately confirm whether a case had been presented with respect to the most recent allegations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.