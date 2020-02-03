GOP incumbents for 21st, 36th district races lead campaign fundraising

Republican incumbents for the 21st State Senate and the 36th Assembly District are leading their campaign finance totals ahead of the 2020 elections, according to the latest state filings.

The California Secretary of State’s office released the most recent reporting period lasting from July 1 through Dec. 31. Campaigns had until Friday, Jan. 31 to file for this reporting time frame.

In the Senate race, which includes a total of five candidates, State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, led all candidates in raising $288,802 for the latest filing period, bringing his total to $561,000. With January totals of $11,300, Wilk managed to bring his overall total to more than $572,000 and a cash-in-hand total of $556,000.

Wilk’s campaign was unavailable for comment Friday.

He was followed by Democratic candidate Kipp Mueller, who raised nearly $162,000 from January 2019 through Dec. 31. In January, he raised just more than $16,000 and had an ending cash total of $90,636.

“I am so honored by the growing support for our campaign, which is reflected in our fundraising,” Mueller said in a statement via email. “From local community leaders to those who represent working families, to the Democratic Party, we have a coalition of people working with us to ensure our community’s voice is heard in Sacramento. I am so grateful for all of the support and look forward to making progress on issues like housing people can afford, homelessness, education, access to quality health care, and tackling climate change.”

Other Democratic candidates, including Warren Heaton, Steve Hill and Dana Lamon had fundraising totals ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

In the 36th Assembly race, current Assemblyman Tom Lackey, the only Republican running, reported the highest fundraising total out of seven other contestants with a total of $161,776 during the latest reporting period. His total, including $8,800 raised in January 2020, jumped to an estimated $325,000. He had a total of $286,970 in cash-on-hand funds.

“Tom Lackey has been a leader in the region for many years,” said Matt Rexroad with his campaign. “His vision for California is one that involves a strong economy and safe streets. His campaign has earned support from a diverse coalition of small businesses, taxpayers, educators, public safety professionals, and families.”

Just behind was candidate Jonathan Ervin, who raised $89,178 from July through December, bringing his total to nearly $121,000.

Other candidates in the 36th Assembly race fundraised anywhere between $2,000 and $20,000.