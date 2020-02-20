High-speed pursuit passes through SCV freeway, streets

A high-speed pursuit that originated in Burbank led law enforcement officers through the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers followed a black sedan through the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 and city streets just after 8 p.m., according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The suspect’s vehicle reached speeds up to 110 mph at one point, said Brandt, who said officers were led through Rye Canyon Road before returning on the I-5.

The incident started when Burbank Police Department officers responded to reports of a residential burglary in the city’s jurisdiction and were then led on the pursuit on the northbound lanes of the 5 freeway.



The pursuit continued well after 8:20 p.m. on the I-5, passing Castaic.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.