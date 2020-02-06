Investing In Sassicaia Wine Vintages

For sure, you’d be experiencing “approaching sensory overload” if you’d try at least forty different wine vintages in one day. However, according to Jane Anson, a wine critic, she never felt exhausted tasting 44 different Sassicaia vintages.

Jane Anson says that the Sassicaia wine vintages showed a great balance that retained them from being overpowering or subduing. She loved 1985, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2010, and 2014 vintages, in particular, because they were exceptionally aromatic, complex, and refined.

And these qualities make them very valuable for collectors. Are you thinking about investing in these wines? If yes, then this guide will help you determine the best Sassicaia Wine Vintages.

Why Invest in Sassicaia Vintages?

Sassicaia played a very important role in the development and advancement of Italian wine. In fact, Sassicaia was the first Super Tuscan made. Marchese Mario Incisa Della Rocchetta took Bordeaux grapes to Tuscany in the late 1940s, primarily to make wine for himself only.

Rocchetta believed that the excellent terrior on his state would be great for growing Cabernet Sauvignon. As a matter of fact, it is where Sassicaia obtained its name, which translates to the stony field.

The Bolgheri estate of Rochetta had the same rocky, fast-draining soil to that of the Medoc. That said, it’s no doubt that the non-indigenous grapes grew vigorously under these conditions. The estate had produced wines that were as balanced and elegant as Bordeaux wines.

Until 1967, Marchese Mario Incisa Della Rocchetta decided to sell the wine on the market. Then, the first Sassicaia vintage was made in 1968 and was a big hit. Soon after, other wine producers got inspired and made their own version of Super Tuscans.

At present, Sassicaia remains one of the highly-rated and most valuable wines in the world. In 2018, the 2015 vintage was the second most marketed fine wine on the stock market. Moreover, Sassicaia wines are always high in quality and have deep-rooted historical significance.

Best Vintages to Invest In

Over the past two decades, some wine critics claim that the quality or caliber of Sassicaia wines has significantly skyrocketed. If you choose to invest in Sassicaia wines, then it’s wise to opt for the young vintages.

These young wines have a lot of time to increase in value before they reach their peak. Additionally, getting them young is excellent if you’re looking to make a return on investment. No matter what your reasons are for investing in Sassicaia wines, be sure to look for the best vintages to take advantage of your collection.

The following young vintages are worth investing for:

sassicaia wine 2010

sassicaia wine 2009

sassicaia wine 2007

sassicaia wine 2006

sassicaia wine 2004

sassicaia wine 2003

Although a lot of collectors prefer investing in young wines, other wine enthusiasts like buying older vintages that are closer to their peak or have already passed it, also, take note that Sassicaia is a wine label that ages excellently over the years.

With that said, even a 1968 Sassicaia wine can be worth trying today. The following are some of the best older Sassicaia vintages to invest in:

sassicaia wine 2001

sassicaia wine 1999

sassicaia wine 1998

sassicaia wine 1996

sassicaia wine 1995

sassicaia wine 1990

sassicaia wine 1988

sassicaia wine 1985

sassicaia wine 1982

sassicaia wine 1978

sassicaia wine 1975

Just like any other fine wine, as a Sassicaia wine matures, it becomes more complex, layered, and powerful. So, if you don’t like waiting for a wine to reach its peak, then think about investing in these older vintages.

Making the Best Use of Your Investments

For seasoned and novice wine collectors, Sassicaia is undoubtedly an excellent investment. Since these wines are excellent in both their youth and older versions, you do not have to wait for years so that you can enjoy these wines.

What’s more, Sassicaia hardly tastes too tannic or experience an awkward phase. You can keep the younger vintages in storage for about one or two decades and enjoy the taste of mature wines at their best.

Takeaway

If you wish to get the highest return on investment possible, then be sure to consult a wine expert to help you find the best vintages to invest in. In this way, you will be worth more on the secondary market. Also, if you decide not to sell your collection, you will surely get to enjoy some of the best Sassicaia wines of all time.

Moreover, for wine collectors planning to sell their wines on the secondary market, take note that Sassicaia typically shoots up in price steadily and slowly each year. But when a wine proves to age well or particularly high in quality, the price could increase significantly. Take the 1985 Sassicaia vintage, for instance. On average, each bottle can be sold for $2,476. Thus, making it one of the most high priced Sassicaia vintages ever.