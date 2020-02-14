La Mesa teacher plans ‘Make Compassion Cool Event’

In an effort to support compassion in the community, a Santa Clarita teacher has invited local residents to a “Make Compassion Cool” event on Saturday.

Jess Guidroz, an English teacher at La Mesa Junior High School, described the event occurring the day after Valentine’s Day as a “heart-centered” activity for the community to enjoy.

“We’re simply celebrating compassionate living in Santa Clarita and trying to get as many locals, friends and family out to support the movement as possible,” Guidroz said via email on Friday. “We’ll have students from La Mesa, Golden Valley and Canyon there, as well as tons of friends and family from the community.”

During the event, students and volunteers will be distributing 100 “Make Compassion Cool” T-shirts to everyone who comes to event, along with giving those in attendance a chance to have their photo taken while enjoying the event.

In addition to having a number of games, there will be plant-based foods for families to enjoy, Guidroz said.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon at Canyon Country Park, located at 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.