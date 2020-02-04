Regional Planning to vote on 37 homes in Stevenson Ranch

Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners are expected Wednesday to vote on whether to greenlight a 37-home development near Pico Canyon in Stevenson Ranch.

County planning staff is recommending the Regional Planning Commission approve the project.

“(On Wednesday) the Regional Planning Commission could take one of three actions: They could approve the project; they could deny the project; (or) they could continue the public hearing to another date if they need more information from our staff and/or the applicant,” Mitch Glaser, spokesman for the planning department, said in an email.

This project would create 37 homes, two open space lots and six public-facility lots, according to a project summary report provided by the county planning department. Additionally, the project is also requesting an oak tree permit to remove one oak tree.

“Given the state of housing in California, any project that is in conformance with the General Plan, the zoning and is compatible with the neighboring homes should be seriously considered,” said Jon Friedman, owner/applicant of the development with JemStreet Properties.

It is located west of Interstate 5 and southwest of Pico Canyon Road, and will be connected to the existing Magnolia Lane, the report adds.

“If the Regional Planning Commission makes a decision (Wednesday), the decision could be appealed to the Board of Supervisors,” Glaser said. “If the decision is not appealed to the Board of Supervisors, it will be the final decision.”

“Our staff is recommending approval of the project,” Glaser added.

Before the vote, there will be a public hearing in which the community can raise their concerns to the board.

Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), will be carpooling to the hearing to have their voices heard, according to Lynne Plambeck, president of SCOPE.

According to SCOPE, the development is in a high-fire-hazard zone.

The Regional Planning Commission meeting is scheduled 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Department of Regional Planning, 320 West Temple St., Los Angeles, in room 150.