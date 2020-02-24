Rollover crash knocks down power line, stalls morning traffic

A rollover collision Monday morning ended up knocking down a power pole and impacting traffic in Santa Clarita.

The call came in at 11:03 a.m. near the intersection of The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road.

“There was a vehicle rollover with the people outside (the vehicle),” said Lesilie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No one was trapped.”

Lua added that no one was transported to a nearby hospital, but that the crash had resulted in a power pole being collided with and landing on the road, blocking traffic.

“There was a (Southern California) Edison pole down, which Edison responded to,” said Lua. “(California Highway Patrol) was conducting traffic control.

The light pole had temporarily blocked traffic heading in both directions, but the incident was closed by CHP officials early Monday afternoon.