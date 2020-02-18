Saugus Union board president won’t seek re-election

Saugus Union School District board President Julie Olsen announced during Tuesday’s board meeting she won’t be seeking re-election after her term ends in November.

Olsen announced that, after her term ends, she and her family will be relocating due to her father’s recent cancer diagnosis, and therefore she’s not seeking another four-year term.

“I’ve always considered it an honor to serve on this board, and I love doing this work,” said Olsen. “It was really hard for me and my family to make this decision, but I’m proud to have been part of a team that has accomplished so much.”

Olsen was elected to the governing board in November 2016. Before that she was president of the school site council and a Parent-Teacher Association board member at Charles Helmers Elementary School.

Olsen also previously served on the advisory council for the William S. Hart Union High School District, as well as the Parent Advisory Committee, the Communications Committee and the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee for SUSD.

“There’s still much work to be done, and I’m committed to continuing this work with (the board) through the end of my term,” Olsen said.