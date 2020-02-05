School board recognizes distinguished schools

Saugus Union School District board members recognized two principals on Tuesday who represent the elementary schools that won the California Distinguished School Award.

Sue Bett of West Creek Academy and Cheryl Cameron of Rio Vista Elementary School were honored, representing two of the 323 distinguished schools named by the California Department of Education in December.

“We are quite fortunate to have two of our schools recognized in 2020 as distinguished schools,” said Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “We wanted to take a moment as a district and acknowledge these two amazing schools.”

A representative from Assemblywoman Christy Smith’s office also presented certificates of recognition to the principals.

“I want to definitely acknowledge the staff at West Creek as well as the support of the board and the cabinet,” said Bett. “Being eligible (for the award) is from the work of so many staff members, teachers, office staff, custodians … we just thank everyone for their continued hard work.”

“I lucked into walking into a school that had already earned this award before I got there,” said Cameron. “Our staff has worked very hard, for working to increase our student achievement and I’m really proud.”

Both principals, along with Hawkins, will attend the state recognition dinner later this month.