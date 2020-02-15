SCV Jaycees announce new leadership, upcoming events

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International, “The Jaycees,” recently announced its new president and board members for 2020, as well as a number of upcoming events.



Sharlene Duzick, former member at large, has been named the local Jaycees’ 23rd president.



Duzick became active in the nonprofit sector at a young age, hoping to make a positive impact in the community. Since then, she’s been involved with a number of local organizations and is well recognized in the Santa Clarita Valley fitness, education and business communities.



“My passion has always been around development, and I have been very blessed to have some amazing mentors…. who provided me with the opportunity for insight, reflection and development,” Duzick said.



With her new position as president, Duzick said she’s looking forward to being able to give those same skills to others. “I always want to take those things someone invested in you and give them to someone else.”



The Jaycees strive to teach skill sets that you can take into the workforce by providing impact projects in the community, and over the past few years, Taylor Kellstrom, immediate past president, has worked to change the dynamic of the local chapter and build it back up, Duzick said.



Now, she’s committed to continuing on that path with the help of the board, who she said are all wanting to do some amazing things.



Board members of the Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International, the Jaycees, for 2020. Courtesy

Led by Duzick, members of the board are as follows:



Taylor Kellstrom, immediate past president.

Jonathan Waymire, executive vice president.

Christian Dadulak, vice president of training and events.

Joe Bealer, vice president of membership.

Kelsey Alter, secretary.

Jessica Chambers, vice president of community.

Cass Stauffer, vice president of civic engagement.

Cindy Curtis, treasurer.

Alexander Hafizi, vice president of marketing and communications.

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the Jaycees are hosting a 1940s-themed JCI Awards & Installation Gala on Feb. 22.



Following dinner and drinks, the event is expected to include an award ceremony, recognition of the 2019 board and installation of the new 2020 board, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.



The following Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Jaycees are partnering with the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to host a “Strength Finders” training workshop, which is open to anyone seeking to develop their strengths.



Jenny Ketchepaw, a vice president of talent engagement in the banking industry and a Gallup-certified strengths coach, is set to guide attendees in analyzing their results on the Clifton Strengths assessment, a 177-question survey that identifies your core group of strengths and abilities.



“We all have a special gift and are all so talented in so many different ways, so we’re kicking off the year with this (event), showing everyone that they are special and each have their own skill set,” Duzick said.



Each month, the Jaycees also host a number of events, such as Chat N’ Chill on the first Thursday of the month, where they invite notable guest speakers, from dignitaries to community to leaders, with March’s speaker set to be John Musella of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more information regarding any of the upcoming JCI events, visit jcisantaclarita.com.