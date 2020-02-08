Stabbing victim transported to hospital

A victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday, after sustaining injuries related to a stabbing in Lancaster and driving to Santa Clarita, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to the call on Prairie Lane in Canyon Country.

“The call came in here at 11:10 p.m., but the incident originated in Lancaster,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “An investigation is ongoing through the Lancaster department.”

Lasko added the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

As of Saturday morning, Lt. Richard Cartmill of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said Lancaster sheriff’s officials are waiting for the official report from SCV Sheriff’s Station to begin the investigation.

The weapon used in the incident is still being investigated.