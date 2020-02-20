Supes approve funding to improve parks in SCV

Over $1.2 million in funding has been approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, to improve two parks in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Del Valle Park and Dr. Richard Rioux Park are receiving money to improve accessibility to residents in the community.

“These upgrades will further enhance Del Valle Park and Richard Rioux Park as popular recreational hubs for community members, in addition to improving accessibility and availability for our residents with disabilities,” said county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

To install a shade structure and provide accommodations for those with disabilities, Del Valle County Park will receive $737,000, according to the release. Accommodations include: park entryways, restrooms and playground structures.

In January, Santa Clarita opened its first all inclusive park for children of all abilities. To construct the park, the City Council awarded $1.11 million towards the project.

The 17-acre Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park will receive $500,000 to add and replace fencing throughout the park. Throughout the year, this park is used for different recreational sports for both the youth and senior population.

“These projects will further the county’s strategic efforts to foster vibrant and resilient communities and to support the wellness of the Santa Clarita Valley community,” the release stated.