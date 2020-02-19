Suspect runs from detainment, prompts search in Newhall

Deputies lined the northbound side of Railroad Avenue Wednesday after a suspect reportedly fled from a deputy while the officer was trying to detain him.

Deputies attempted to detain the suspect near 15th Street and Railroad Avenue. During the process, the suspect decided to flee, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies search the northbound side of Railroad Avenue Wednesday after a suspect reportedly fled from a deputy while the officer was trying to detain him. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and began an investigation tracking the path the suspect took to flee deputies. Patrol vehicles were spotted both on the street and in the field next to the train tracks in order to investigate the scene.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 p.m.

At least one person was spotted in the back of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle while law enforcement personnel searched through his belongings.

Officials had not yet released the reason for the suspect’s original detainment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.