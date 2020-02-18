Three suspects arrested in connection to a foot pursuit at the mall

Three Antelope Valley suspects were arrested in connection to a foot pursuit at the Westfield Valencia Town Center after deputies received reports of an armed person.

The incident took place just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday after a witness reported seeing two men and two women in the mall parking lot, with one of the men “putting a firearm in their waistband before going into the mall,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call resulted in a large deputy response, with more than a dozen deputies on the scene, that led to a foot pursuit. Deputies then found the suspects who met the description provided, according to Miller.

One weapon was retrieved from the nearby bushes soon after deputies arrived on the scene, Miller said.

A 22-year-old man from Lancaster was booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of concealed/loaded firearm and possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm. He was being held in lieu of $85,000 bail.

A 23-year-old man from Littlerock was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, a felony. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

A 21-year-old woman from Palmdale was arrested on a warrant for theft. She was being held in lieu of $26,000 bail.

The fourth individual, who was not named by SCV Sheriff’s Station officials because they were not arrested, was detained but released, Miller said.