Top 10 things to see and do in Sydney

Sydney is one of the popularly visited cities in Australia and is a beautiful and enormous harbour. It is also among the most vibrant cities and home to thriving culture. It is well known for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Being the country’s largest city, there are several sightseeing places and activities to indulge in during the trip. Checking in at the Best hotels in Sydney is sure to help enhance the trip and pleasure.

Australian Museum: This museum has exhibits that showcase the rich history, art and culture of the Aborigines and native Australian communities. It is located to Sydney CBD’s southeast. Here, you can also get to learn more about Australia prior to its colonization during the 19th century by the British. Also, get to know its natural history of this largest island country. Ranging from anthropological artefacts to dinosaurs, including indigenous cultures from around Pacific, it is a place for education and discovery. It is open daily from 9.30 am to 5pm.

Sydney Harbour Bridge: The majestic city of Sydney being the largest in this continent does boast of having countless of things to experience and countless ways and approaches to see them. But getting view of the world around from the Bridge is something mesmerizing and magical. The bridge is stated to be a kilometre long. It is also considered to be Australia’s iconic landmark, carrying traffic to North Shore from Sydney’s CBD. Visiting the bridge’s arch top requires an exhausting climb. But the kind of experience that one can have with the city’s spectacular views above Sydney Harbour from a height of 130m is really rewarding.

Bondi Beach: This is the location for the shooting of ‘Bondi Rescue’ the popular reality television hit. It is about lives of lifeguards on-duty. This is a place to visit during the trip to Sydney. The beach does not attract much crowd during winter months, but summer months are always full. It is also among the world’s busiest beaches as well as the most visited tourist places in Australia. From Sydney’s CBD, it is located around 7km east and is an amazing place to swim in the blue waters.

Luna Park: From Sydney’s CBD, across Sydney Harbour Bridge. To Lavender Bay’s East is this park. It is also the city’s most iconic and visited amusement park. In 2010, it was listed on State Heritage Register. It is popular for the huge art deco styled face entrance, the mouth from which public can entry and exit. It is also the city’s most beloved and oldest amusement park providing entertainment to its citizens for over a century. It is open on all days.

Shopping at Queen Victoria Building: This is a popular architectural landmark. Apart from being the largest city of Australia, Sydney is also regarded to be the country’s shopping and fashion capital. There are diverse shopping precincts here. It is also stated to be home to several flagship retailers. Besides this, it is an amazing place to avail retail therapy. Queen Victoria Building is one such shopping hotspot that cannot be missed out during the trip. It is at Sydney’s George Street. It is a heritage listed building and also home to homeware, jewellery and fashion boutiques. Another amazing shopping location here is at Sydney Tower base, Westfield Sydney. Here, you can come across international high street fashionable labels including the best Australian designers ranging over 4 levels.

Taronga Zoo: Australian wildlife is really diverse and much different from the rest of the world. It is something that has always fascinated animal lovers and zoologists alike. You can come across species like marsupials, wallabies, kangaroos and other animals. There are also different types of birds, reptiles like frogs, snakes and turtles. They can be found at this zoo. It also exhibits species imported from Asia region as well as South America and Africa.

Sydney Opera House: This is another architectural landmark and a hub for culture, theatre and music. It is a modern multi-venue centre for performing arts located at the harbour. It is also among the most iconic landmarks and a popular example of expressionist architectural style. There are 4 resident companies here that are crucial to the city’s performing arts sphere, namely Opera Australia. Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Theatre Company and the Australian Ballet.

Sydney Tower Eye: It is an architectural landmark and a popular shopping mall. It is located on a busy area of Sydney’s CBD, namely Sydney Tower Eye, considered to the largest structure of the city measuring about 304m tall. You can have a wonderful and clear 360-degree view of the city. In the southern hemisphere it is considered to be the 2nd highest observation deck. The base of Sydney Tower building is known for its premier shopping precincts. It has remained an iconic skyline for more than three decades. The tower top portion is a fabulous place for getting a glimpse of the city’s sunset and sunrise.

Wet’n’Wild Sydney: Summers in Sydney is very harsh. The far western suburbs of Sydney have everything essential to cool down the body and to get respite from the heat wave. It is a water theme park and boasts of having the latest attractions and rise, using innovative technology. It is sure to give your family the thrills and shrills, but without facing any type of danger. You do not have to worry about the sea or the sharks. There are numerous attractions and 40+ rides, which allows you to escape the sweaty hot weather.

Darling Harbour: To Sydney’s CBD northern side on Cockle Bay Wharf shore is located Darling Harbour. Some of the amazing things to do when in the city are located in Central Sydney area. There are entertainment and shopping districts and museums. You can also visit Sydney Aquarium here, located next to the Madam Tussaud’s Australian version of famous wax figures. A water taxi can help you to get a better view of the wharf from water. Some nights witness fireworks lighting up the night sky during summer and spring months.

Overall, a well-planned trip is sure to make your family happy and impressed.