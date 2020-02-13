Truck collides with bank wall, no injuries

A truck heading down Soledad Canyon Road Tuesday morning veered off the road and collided with a Bank of America planter box wall.

The call for a vehicle crashing into the side of a building was received near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road at 11:47 a.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“(Emergency personnel) were on scene at 11:55 a.m.,” said Lim. “It was a traffic collision with no injuries.”

The vehicle involved in the crash was a red pick-up truck, and after it had run off the road, over a sidewalk and into the shaded wall closest to the street, the front end bumper and axle appeared to be damaged.

The truck did not appear to have penetrated into the bank office.

The incident is under investigation by on the scene personnel.