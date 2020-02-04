Two arrested on suspicion of assault, one suspect remains at large

Two suspects were arrested in connection to an assault in Stevenson Ranch two weeks ago, while another continues to elude law enforcement.

According to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, a report of an assault on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road was received by law enforcement.

“The victim engaged other occupants of the location in a couple of arguments,” said Somoano.

The three suspects were then believed by deputies to have begun to physically punch and strike the victim multiple times.

“The victim suffered a significant injury during the assault,” said Somoano. “(Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension Team, or COBRA) detectives handled the investigation and identified the three suspects.”

Joshua Lee, 22, of Valencia, and Joseph Howard, 20, of Valencia, were both arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of felonious aggravated assault.

Both Lee and Howard were held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

They were both released on bond the next day, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.