Two-month lane closures on Valencia Blvd. planned during construction work

A two-month median construction project on Valencia Boulevard will result in lane closures near Tourney Road and Interstate 5 starting Monday, the city of Santa Clarita announced Friday.

Street improvements, “required to enhance traffic flow and safety,” will take place from Feb. 10 through April 10 in conjunction with the new gas station being built on Valencia Boulevard near the I-5 off-ramp, the city said in a traffic advisory.

­­­While work is scheduled to be completed by April 10, inclement weather may cause construction delays.

Vehicles traveling through the construction area will experience a lane closure in each direction. Construction will require the closure of one of the left lanes on westbound Valencia Boulevard for traffic heading toward the I-5. The inside left-turn pocket on eastbound Valencia Boulevard for vehicles turning onto Tourney Road will also be closed. One left-turn will remain open for those turning from westbound Valencia Boulevard to I-5 north, as well as from eastbound Valencia Boulevard to Tourney Road.

“These lanes will be closed continuously until construction is complete,” read the traffic advisory.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures, plan their routes accordingly and reduce their speed through the construction zone. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction on Valencia Boulevard to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures.

For questions or concerns, contact city Senior Engineer Amalia Marreh at 661-255-4363 or by email at [email protected]