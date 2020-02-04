Wilk announces scholarships to raise Armenian Genocide awareness

Santa Clarita Valley high school students now have a chance to apply for two scholarships to help raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide, state Sen. Scott Wilk announced Monday.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Wilk’s office said in a news release.

The contests are open for all California high school students in 9th through 12th grade, which consists of an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its anniversary, which is observed on April 24.

The caucus will contact the winners directly and announce their names to media on Friday, April 16, the news release said. In addition to the scholarships, the winners will also receive a trip to Sacramento where they will be acknowledged by the caucus during its annual Armenian Advocacy Day on April 27. Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist for display in the California State Capitol.

The submission deadline for both contests is Monday, April 6. Criteria for each content can be found on Wilk’s website at wilk.cssrc.us.

Essay Scholarship Awards:

First place: $1,000

Second place: $750

Third place: $500

Visual Art Scholarship Awards:

First place: $1,000

Second place: $750

Third place: $500