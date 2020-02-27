Workshop: Housing Rights Center to discuss new rent law, fair housing

The Housing Rights Center is expected to offer residents on Monday a workshop on a new state rent control law, as well as fair housing laws.

In collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, the Housing Rights Center rescheduled its workshop, which was originally set for Feb. 17, to inform residents about all things related to rent and housing.

The event is now set for Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, which is located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

Attendees can expect to hear about the city’s services offered at the Housing Rights Center — a nonprofit organization that advocates for fair housing and offers services, such as landlord-tenant counseling, fair housing certification training and housing discrimination investigations.

Fair housing laws, tenant and landlord rights and the state’s new rent control law, Assembly Bill 1482, will also be discussed, according to Iqra Farooq, an outreach coordinator with the Housing Rights Center.

AB 1482, known as the “Tenant Protection Act of 2019,” requires that a landlord have and state “just cause,” such as failure to pay, in order to evict tenants who have occupied a location for a year or the notice to vacate will not be considered valid.

For more information about the Housing Rights Center, visit housingrightscenter.org.