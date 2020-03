A sixth case of coronavirus was reported in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday.

The cases, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, are listed as follows:

4 in Santa Clarita

1 in Stevenson Ranch

1 in Castaic

As of Friday afternoon, DPH has reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has risen 61 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number to 292.