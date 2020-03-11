CalArts and CSUN cancel in-person classes; COC to remain open

California Institute of the Arts and California State University, Northridge, announced Wednesday all in-person classes are being suspended amid concerns about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Officials at both campuses released statements stating there were no known cases of COVID-19 on either campus, but as a precaution, all in-person classes, activities and performances at CalArts were to be suspended, while activities and operations at CSUN will continue.

CalArts will be canceling classes immediately until March 22, according to a statement released by Media Relations Manager Margaret Crane.

“CalArts will immediately begin the move to remote forms of instruction – including telephonic, online, and web-based instruction — to begin Monday, March 23, 2020. Remote instruction will continue through April 13, unless the situation changes and it is necessary to amend this date,” the statement reads.

Spring recess at CalArts will be observed as usual the week of March 28 to April 5.

In-person classes at CSUN will be suspended from Thursday to March 15, and will be moved to “virtual and alternative modalities of learning following spring break, beginning on Monday, March 23, and continuing through April 19,” according to a statement released by CSUN President Dianne Harrison.

College of the Canyons released a statement on its website Wednesday stating there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus, and the college is therefore continuing classes and campus events as scheduled.

“This is a dynamic situation and we recognize that things may change. We are developing contingency plans to move as much instruction online as possible in the event a campus closure becomes necessary,” the online statement reads.

The Master’s University has canceled or postponed all international travel and domestic class school trips for the TMU community, as said in a statement on their website, and no known cases were on campus.

Information on plans to suspend classes were unavailable at the time, but school officials said “TMU’s emergency health response team is preparing to further implement and communicate preventative measures and is ready to coordinate with the local health authorities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.