CalArts extends class suspension, postpones commencement

California Institute of the Arts officials announced Wednesday remote instruction will continue through spring semester and result in the postponement of the commencement ceremony.

Beginning March 23, all in-person instruction at CalArts will be moved to alternative, remote methods for the remainder of the semester and commencement will be explored as an online experience instead of an in-person celebration.

“As of (Tuesday) evening, the escalation of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the updates regarding the potential length of time required for these social distancing measures in our area have led to our decision to continue with remote teaching through the end of the semester, and likely into the summer,” said a prewritten statement released by the office of the president.

All events at CalArts will not take place as in-person events, including the commencement ceremony. The statement said school officials will be in contact with graduating students to find an alternative way to celebrate graduation online instead of having an in-person ceremony.

The school will also offer two hot meals a day to students who purchased a meal plan, but were encouraged to leave campus. Students are asked to seek other living arrangements for the duration of the semester until campus officials provide further notice.