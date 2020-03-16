Car crash involving pedestrian sends one to hospital

One person was transported to a local hospital following a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Newhall on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Leslie Lua.



Lua confirmed that the crash took place in a shopping center parking lot, near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Peachland Avenue, at around 7:55 a.m.



Deputies and fire officials respond to reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at a shopping center near the intersection of Lyons Ave and Peachland Ave. March 16, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, was struck by a late model Hyundai traveling at approximately 5 mph, according to sheriff’s Detective Eddie Saucedo.



The driver failed to notice the pedestrian while searching for a parking space, Saucedo said.