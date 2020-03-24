Castaic solo-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital

A solo-vehicle crash in Castaic on Tuesday sent two individuals to the hospital.
The crash was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 4:35 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road.
“They asked for a second ambulance,” said Bernard Peters, dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The vehicle reportedly struck the left shoulder of the freeway, causing injuries to both people inside the vehicle.
Both were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Peters.
Traffic was impacted in the area as first responders worked to clear the patients and wreck from the road.
