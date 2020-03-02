Chick-fil-A to reopen March 5 after renovation

Chick-fil-A is set to close for renovations on Jan. 9 and is expected to reopen in March. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Santa Clarita’s only Chick-fil-A announced Monday it’s set to re-open this week following a monthslong renovation project.

The grand reopening, located at 24180 Magic Mountain Parkway, is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. No breakfast is being served, according to spokesperson Callie Bowers, adding that normal business hours are set to resume Friday. 

Chick-fil-A temporarily closed in early January to renovate its kitchen to expand capacity, according to the store manager Tom Williams. 

“It’s because of our amazing customers and team that this project is required, and we are very appreciative of all of our guests that have made this project necessary,” Williams said in January.

Updates surrounding the reopening can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page, said Bowers.

