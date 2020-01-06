Chick-fil-A to close for renovations

Santa Clarita’s only Chick-fil-A announced Sunday that it will be closing for renovations Thursday until early March.

The store will be renovating its kitchen to expand capacity and increase throughput, according to store owner Tom Williams.

“It’s because of our amazing customers and team that this project is required, and we are very appreciative of all of our guests that have made this project necessary,” Williams said.

The store is set to close Thursday at 4 p.m. and remain closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately seven weeks.

Though the project has been in planning stages for some time, details regarding the duration or when it would occur were uncertain, read a post on Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page.

“We realize it is short notice, but that could not be avoided,” the post stated.

In order to prevent waste and promote food safety, customers should expect some product shortages up until the closure.